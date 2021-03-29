Fire permits suspended in Kaipara District

Monday, 29 March, 2021 - 12:41

All active fire permits have been suspended in the Kaipara District since Saturday until further notice.

Deputy Principal Rural Fire Officer Michael Champtaloup says this situation may change given today’s rainfall and he will let people know if it does.

"We have experienced an increase in the number of large uncontrolled fires over the last few weeks, due to very dry soil conditions," he says.

"Despite the recent rainfall, soil moisture has been drier than the historical average. We are experiencing what is being called a "green drought" meaning the vegetation has a superficial appearance of green but underneath is dry and very flammable," says Michael Champtaloup.

Mr Champtaloup says the suspension will remain in place unless the current wet conditions significantly lower the fire danger.

Go to www.checkitsalright.nz to check the fire season status.