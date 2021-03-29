More than 10,000 have their say on Climate Change Commission's draft advice

Monday, 29 March, 2021 - 14:19

Submissions have closed on the Climate Change Commission's first package of advice to the Government with more than 10,000 individuals and organisations taking the opportunity to have their say.

New Zealanders were invited over the past eight weeks to have their say on the transition to a climate-resilient and low emissions future - either by telling the Commission their ‘one big thing’ or by giving detailed feedback on the Commission’s draft package of advice. Submissions closed at 11.59pm yesterday.

Chief Executive Jo Hendy said the Commission was really pleased with the response to the consultation from across Aotearoa.

"We have more than 10,000 submissions from individuals and organisations letting us know what actions they think Aotearoa should take. That number is likely to grow as we collate written submissions and do a final count.

"This is the first time Aotearoa or the Commission has done anything like this and at the end of this process, we will have our first comprehensive strategy for addressing climate change. That’s a real milestone.

"We are hearing a very wide range of views. A lot of people want to know that what we are proposing is not going to impact the ability for Aotearoa to earn its way in the world. At the same time, they want assurance that what we are proposing is responsible, fair and sustainable - and that everyone will be asked to do their bit.

"We are really pleased to have had this level of response, and to see the diversity in the feedback. We have received some very considered submissions that will add to the quality of our work."

The Commission will now analyse the submissions to determine what changes to incorporate into its final advice due to be presented to Government by 31 May.

"We have been reviewing submissions as they have been coming in. The next step in analysis will include re-running our models, updating our recommendations and advice, and updating the supporting information in our reports," Ms Hendy said.

In addition to changes to the Commission’s first package of advice, submissions will help to shape the Commission’s future work programme, research and advice.

Ms Hendy said the Commission was grateful to everyone who has made a submission - every view will be considered.

"We have had some really great feedback throughout consultation that people have appreciated the open and engaged process. It has been a really productive time for our team as we have continually tested our work and draft advice."