Interested in the future of the velodrome? Come to our public meeting!

Monday, 29 March, 2021 - 16:51

As Whanganui District Council opens up its draft Long-Term Plan 2021-2031 for public consultation, Mayor Hamish McDouall says he is looking forward to the first community engagement event - a meeting to discuss options for the Whanganui Velodrome.

The meeting will be held from 5.30pm to 7.30pm on Wednesday, 31 March at the Whanganui War Memorial Centre in Watt Street.

Mayor McDouall says he is excited that this public conversation is taking place. "This is something that hasn’t happened yet and it’s well overdue. We’ll be presenting information and there will be an opportunity for members of the public to ask questions."

The Whanganui Velodrome closed in February 2021, due to deterioration of the track.

Now, as the council consults on its draft Long-Term Plan 2021-2031, the community is being asked for feedback on three possible options for the velodrome’s future:

Option 1 - demolish the track and decommission the site

Option 2 - a roofed velodrome

Option 3 - a multi-purpose velodrome and events centre

The estimated overall cost associated with each option, including likely impacts on rates and debt, will be presented at the Wednesday meeting and this information is also available on the Whanganui District Council website.

"We want our community to help us with this important decision," says Mayor McDouall.

"Although we have indicated a preferred option in our draft long-term plan, council members are not all decided on this issue. We will be listening to feedback at this week’s meeting and we want as many people as possible to make submissions. Community feedback will be very influential when we go into deliberations."

Public consultation on Whanganui District Council’s Long-Term Plan 2021-2031 opened on Monday, 29 March, 2021.

All information, including the consultation document, the events schedule, submission forms and supporting documentation, is available on the Whanganui District Council website: www.whanganui.govt.nz/long-term-plan

Public Meeting, Whanganui War Memorial Centre - Pioneer Room

Wednesday 31 March 5:30pm - 7:30pm

Trafalgar Square Shopping Centre

Tuesday 6 April, 10.00am - 2.00pm

Davis Central Library

Tuesday 13 April, 10.00am - 2.00pm

Extravaganza Fair, Kowhai Park

Saturday 17 April, 9.00am-5.00pm

Community Meeting, Fordell Community Hall

Wednesday 21 April, 5:30pm - 7.00pm

Whanganui River Markets, Taupo Quay

Saturday 24 April, 8.00am - 1.00pm