Cash for heritage, sport and conservation projects - Far North Council

Tuesday, 30 March, 2021 - 12:19

Heritage, sport and conservation fundraising projects in the Te Hiku Ward will collectively receive about $50,000 in grants, thanks to Te Hiku Community Board.

The Board allocated St Clements Anglican MÄori Church in Ahipara (Te Whare Tapu o Keremeneta) $20,000 towards its ongoing restoration project at its last meeting on 2 March. Nearly 150 years old, time and the elements have taken their toll on St Clements and the church is in disrepair.

Restoration Committee Chairman, John Paitai, says the committee wants to restore St Clements to its original 19th century appearance and provide the community with a revived venue and focus point for local faith, history and events.

The initial funding target was $644,000, but due to COVID-related costs, that figure has risen to $720,000. So far, the committee has raised $255,000.

Mr Paitai says the Community Board’s decision to approve its community grant fund application is a huge boost to the project.

"We are very fortunate to secure Community Board funding which allows us to meet one-third of the total amount that is required before consideration Lottery Environment and Heritage for funding," he says. "In St Clements’ case, this funding will enable our dreams and aspirations to grow feathers and fly."

The Board also allocated $20,000 to Houhora Big Game and Sport Fishing Club towards wharf repair costs.

The club wants to replace the wooden wharf, which has rot and broken piles, with a new structure made from sealed steel piles.

Club Vice President, Brian Bellingham, says a new wharf will benefit the whole community and provide it with a facility that will last another 30 years.

"The wharf is an essential part of the fishing club complex with wider community, visitors, families, and club members regularly using it for loading and unloading boats, fishing and swimming with access at any time," he says.

"With the cost of the project in the vicinity of $700,000, additional funding and support from the Te Hiku Community Board is really appreciated."

Other Te Hiku Community Board funding decisions:

Houhora Bowls and Sports Club received $4485 towards costs associated with repairing greenkeeper accommodation

Kaitaia Sport and Leisure Trust received $2753 towards costs of hosting an annual boxing tournament

Paula Matthews received $862.50 for costs towards planting pohutukawa trees at Pukenui. The original trees were cut down due to storm damage.

Bay of Islands-Whangaroa Community Board

The Bay of Islands-Whangaroa Community Board allocated Bay Sports Inc $12,800 towards stadium refurbishment costs at its last meeting on 4 March. The group plans to install LED lighting, paint the foyer and install carpet on the concrete floor. The Waipapa facilities are used for a number of sports including badminton, basketball, football, judo, inline hockey and skating, roller derby and tennis.

The Board also granted $1974 to the Bay of Islands Rotary Club towards costs of staging "duck" races at Te Haumi bridge near Paihia on April 26.

A total of 750 plastic ducks will be released from the footpath at Te Haumi Bridge and raced along a designated course as part of a fundraising drive for local schools and groups. To minimise the environmental impact, the ducks are being hired from another club and will be returned to them after the race day.

