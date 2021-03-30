Two people arrested following serious incidents in Auckland

Tuesday, 30 March, 2021 - 14:00

Two people are in custody following a number of serious incidents in Auckland this morning.

At around 11.40am, Police received a report of an aggravated robbery of a dairy in New Windsor where items were stolen by two individuals who presented a weapon.

The pair left the scene in a stolen vehicle.

A few minutes later Police received another report of an aggravated robbery at a superette in New Windsor, where a storeworker was assaulted.

Shortly after this incident, a person was at the McDonald’s on Stoddard Road, Mt Roskill when they were pulled out of their vehicle by the two offenders who stole the victim’s car.

This stolen vehicle was observed by Police and monitored by Eagle where it was seen travelling at high speed, carrying out dangerous manoeuvres and frequently driving on the wrong side of the road.

The occupants of the vehicle failed to stop for Police.

A tyre deflation device was deployed and the vehicle continued to drive erratically.

The vehicle was eventually brought to a stop by multiple Police units as it attempted to enter the South-Western Motorway at the Walmsley Road on-ramp.

Two people were arrested and have been taken into custody.

Enquiries are ongoing and charges are likely.