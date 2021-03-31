Marsden Point Road section closed in Ruakaka

Wednesday, 31 March, 2021 - 08:10

Emergency services are in attendance at a serious crash involving a cyclist and a vehicle in Ruakaka, which occurred shortly before 7am.

One person has critical injuries and is being airlifted to hospital.

A section of Marsden Point Road will be closed for some time.

Diversions are being put in place and are likely to be at Mccathie Road and McEwan Road.

The Serious Crash Unit is at the scene.