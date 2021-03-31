Gisborne District Council launches new website

Wednesday, 31 March, 2021 - 08:54

Council has launched a brand new website that combines convenient customer service technology, Maori translated page headings with an optimized mobile layout, making it even easier for people to do their Council business online, anytime.

More than 60 percent of our website users access the site on a mobile device. While our old site was mobile responsive, the new site has been designed for mobile first rather than desktop first.

"Another new feature is Live Chat which allows users to chat directly with our customer service team in real time to get the information they need. We’ve had really good uptake on this feature so far," said Council online communication advisor Karen Hadfield.

The fresh, modernized homepage is designed to lead users directly to the information they’re looking for, with a ribbon of online service icons, latest news and notices along with individual posts from the Council Facebook page.

The new content menu is easy to navigate with improved page layout and features such as GIS Maps embedded on the page.

Users can quickly find specific pages with the automatically generated A-Z list, or with a powerful search function that includes documents in the results.

There are currently over 420 pages and 680 documents on the site, with more to be added in the coming weeks.

In the first week the site went live, analytics showed there were 41,478 page views from 6040 users.

"This is the first major upgrade to Council’s website in 10 years and changing over to a new site is a huge task so there will be some minor issues as we get the site finalized. Website users should let us know if they have any problems with pages or can’t find what they’re looking for," Mrs Hadfield said.

"We’re working hard to fix broken links and resolve any other issues resolved as quickly as possible."

The new site can be viewed here at www.gdc.govt.nz