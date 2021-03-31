Auckland's Cornwall Park is 'raising animals for the live export trade' - SAFE NZ

Wednesday, 31 March, 2021 - 09:48

Members of the public are outraged to learn that cows farmed on Epsom’s Cornwall Park have been sold to live animal exporters.

Cornwall Park was gifted to the Cornwall Park Trust Board in 1901 by Sir John Logan Campbell, who wished the park would be used for the general benefit of the public, "affording them recreation, enjoyment, pleasure and instruction and other similar benefits and advantages of that nature."

SAFE CEO Debra Ashton said Aucklanders would be shocked to learn that their park was being used to raise animals for the controversial live export trade.

"Does the Cornwall Park Trust Board know for certain the conditions that they’re sending their cows in to?" asked Ashton. "They’ll face a long, rough journey in cramped, disgusting conditions before arriving at a country with high elevations and cold, dry conditions. This is a far different fate from their upbringings in Cornwall Park."

"Those gentle cows that Aucklanders will be familiar with, will eventually be slaughtered in their destination country, potentially by means too cruel to be legal in Aotearoa."

For nearly two years, the Ministry for Primary Industries has been reviewing the controversial live export trade. During that time the live export ship Gulf Livestock 1 capsized and sank off the coast of China. The tragedy saw 5,867 New Zealand cows drown and 41 crew members, including two New Zealanders, lost at sea.

"Cows are at risk at sea, and they’re at risk in their destination country. The animal welfare laws and regulations we have in New Zealand don’t exist in the countries we export animals to."

"The Cornwall Park Trust Board must reconsider their decision and stop any future plans to sell more animals to live exporters."