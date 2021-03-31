One month to go on buy-back - Police

Wednesday, 31 March, 2021 - 10:20

The firearms buy-back ends on 1 May, so Police is reminding people who have any prohibited firearms, or other specified items, to get in touch and hand them in.

"People need to apply for compensation by 1 May at a Police station, so if you haven’t already, it’s time come and hand them in," says Inspector Richard Wilson.

Police encourages people to look at the website www.police.govt.nz/amnesty-and-buy-back to understand if they have any specified items to bring in for compensation.

"Just give us a call on 0800 311 311 or email buyback2021@police.govt.nz to organise a time to meet someone at a station to hand over your items.

"We’ve worked hard to make it as simple as possible because we know that our firearms community was key to the success of the last buy-back," says Inspector Wilson.

When you bring your items to a Police station, please remember to:

- Transport your firearm/s and items safely and securely in a soft firearms bag or lockable hard transit case.

Ensure no firearms or magazines are loaded, and please remove all detachable magazine.

- Ensure you bring photo identification with you, such as your firearms licence, driver licence, or passport.

- Have your bank account number and proof of bank account, to ensure we have the correct number for you.

"This new group of prohibited and restricted items is much smaller than the group in 2019, which has meant we have been able to take a more individualised approach."

The items handed in as at 22 March 2021 are in the table attached.

"We appreciate the support the firearms community has given us during the buy-back period, and want to remind them to ensure they take action now to help make the process as smooth as possible," says Inspector Wilson

After 1 May, items are still able to be handed in under amnesty, without compensation, until 1 August.

More information can be found at www.police.govt.nz/amnesty-and-buy-back.