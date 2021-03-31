Four live export ships heading for Ahuriri port - SAFE NZ

Wednesday, 31 March, 2021 - 12:02

The live export ships Dareen, Yangtze Fortune, Yangze Harmony and Galloway Express are scheduled to arrive at the port in Ahuriri within the next ten days. The number of animals to be exported is currently unknown.

Cabinet is expected to decide on the future of the live export trade within the next month or so. The Government has been reviewing the live export trade since June 2019 and is considering four options ranging from total or conditional prohibition to regulatory or non-regulatory improvements to the export system.

SAFE CEO Debra Ashton said live export is a high-risk trade that needs to end.

"The country was horrified when the Gulf Livestock 1 capsized last year carrying 5,876 New Zealand cows," said Ashton. "Cabinet needs to do the right thing and announce a ban on live export."

The Prime Minister has previously said she had "significant concerns" about live export.

The number of cattle exported from New Zealand has grown exponentially. Over 100,000 cows were exported last year, compared with 39,269 in 2019 and 14,459 in 2018.

"The conditions, both onboard live export ships and at their destination countries, can be appalling," said Ashton. "These realities are at odds with New Zealand’s desire to be a world leader on animal welfare."