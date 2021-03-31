Plan, check and stay safe on the roads this Easter - Brake

Wednesday, 31 March, 2021 - 11:55

Road safety charity Brake is appealing to all road users to plan their journey, check their vehicle and give the road their full attention this Easter weekend, to help keep themselves and others safe.

As many people get set to head away for the long weekend, Brake is reminding drivers to plan their route and include regular breaks when driving, and to perform basic vehicle checks before setting off.

Brake says that whilst it’s recognised that road users make mistakes, and we need improvements to our transport system to ensure that when mistakes happen they don’t result in death or serious injury, we also all have a responsibility to do what we can to keep ourselves and others safe when using roads. Brake is appealing to drivers to pledge to drive safely every day. By remembering simple, key safety messages, and committing to do what we can to make roads safer, we can all help to prevent tragedies.

Brake’s driver advice:

Be prepared. Plan your route to include breaks of at least 15 minutes every two hours on long journeys - use your breaks to see some different places on your route, have a coffee, or let the kids play in a park.

Check your vehicle. Make sure your vehicle is well maintained. Before setting off do a walk round check of your vehicle:

- Check your tyres have a tread depth of at least 3mm. Any less than that is particularly dangerous in wet weather. Also check tyre pressure and look for any cracks or bulges that may indicate a problem with the tyre.

- Check your lights are clean and are working.

- Check oil and water levels, and that other fluids such as power steering, windscreen washer and brake fluid, are well above minimum levels before setting off on a long journey.

- Check wiper blades are in full working order and are clearing the windscreen.

Caroline Perry, Brake’s NZ director said: "Already this year more than 70 people have lost their lives on our roads. Crashes are devastating for families and communities, but they are preventable tragedies. This Easter we’re reminding drivers to plan their journey and allow plenty of time, and to do some basic vehicle checks before setting off, such as checking the depth of your tyre tread, making sure lights and indicators are working, and checking oil and water levels."

Brake is also reminding drivers of some key safety messages to remember when on the road, including staying below speed limits, staying focused on the road by minimising distractions, and ensuring everyone is wearing a seat belt.

"Speed is still a significant road safety issue. Whilst it may not be the cause of every crash, it is a factor in the outcome; the speed you’re going will determine the impact forces of the crash and the likelihood of you being killed or seriously injured.

"Wearing a seat belt, and children sitting in appropriate child seats, significantly reduces the risk of being killed or seriously injured if you’re involved in a crash. The simplest thing you can do to protect you and your family in your vehicle is to make sure everyone buckles up," Ms Perry added.

Brake is calling on members of the public to play their part in making roads safer by getting involved in Road Safety Week 2021 (17 - 23 May). The week coincides with the UN Global Road Safety Week and the theme is speed, calling for Streets for Life in our communities. To find out more and register to be part of the Week, go to www.roadsafetyweek.org.nz.

Follow Brake’s key road safety messages and Pledge to drive safely:

Slow: Drive within speed limits, drive at 30km/h or lower in communities, and slow down on rural roads too. Avoid overtaking unless you’re sure it’s safe.

Sober: If driving, don’t drink any alcohol, or take any illegal drugs or medication that could affect driving.

Sharp: Drive alert - not tired, ill or stressed. Get a good night’s sleep before driving and take breaks every two hours. Have an eye test at least every two years and wear glasses or contact lenses if needed.

Silent: Phone off or on message service. Minimise other distractions such as sat nav/GPS and tuning the radio as much as possible.

Secure: Always belt up and insist that everyone else in the vehicle does the same and adjusts head restraints. If travelling with children, ensure you have correctly fitted, appropriate child restraints. Ensure your vehicle is well-maintained and serviced.

Sustainable: Only drive when you have to.

Make your Pledge at www.brake.org.nz/pledge.