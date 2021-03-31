Plan ahead for safe Easter holiday travel on Northland roads

Wednesday, 31 March, 2021 - 12:15

Auckland and Northland motorists are being asked to help make their Easter journeys safer and more enjoyable by using the Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency holiday journey planner to plan ahead and avoid delays.

The journey planner tool shows predicted traffic conditions for popular routes in Northland and further afield, during the Easter period, based on travel patterns from previous years.

Waka Kotahi Auckland Operations Manager Rua Pani says with last year’s Easter travel cancelled due to the nationwide COVID-19 Alert Level 4 lock down, Waka Kotahi is predicting that roads will be very busy over the 2021 Easter break, as holiday makers make the most of the chance to travel.

"Please be patient when driving this Easter so everyone can relax and enjoy their holiday."

The roads around Northland are likely to be busy as we approach Easter, especially on State Highway1 through Puhoi between 2:30pm and 5:15pm on Thursday and on Friday between 9:15am and 3:15pm. Returning on Monday, the busiest times are between 10:00am and 4:30 pm.

For those heading south from Auckland through Manukau on SH1, the busiest times are between 2:00pm and 6:00pm on Thursday and between 10:00am and 2:00pm on Friday. Returning on Monday, expect the motorway to be busiest from 1:00pm to 5:00pm.

Because predicted travel times can change based on traffic incidents, weather, driver behaviour or changes in COVID-19 alert levels, motorists are encouraged to visit Waka Kotahi’s journey planner website before they travel for real-time travel information, traffic cameras, and updates on delays, roadworks and road closures.

"Congestion and delays are inevitable in peak times, but if everyone leaves plenty of time for their journey, drives to the conditions and plans ahead before leaving home, the worst of the frustrations can be eased and everyone can concentrate on arriving safely at their destination."

"Allow plenty of time. You’re on holiday, there’s no need to rush."

Rua Pani says there are simple things we can all do to help keep everyone on the roads safe.

"Check your vehicle is safe to drive. Check your tyres, wipers, lights and indicators, and ensure you have a valid Warrant of Fitness before you leave.

"Drive to the conditions - whether it’s the weather, the road you’re on, the time of day or the volume of traffic on the roads.

"Keep a safe following distance from vehicles in front so you can stop safely, and take regular breaks to stay alert."

Rua Pani also encourages people to keep track of where they’re going with the NZ COVID Tracer app and to check the COVID-19 website for information on alert levels and travel before you head off on https://covid19.govt.nz/

"We encourage everyone to do their part to help ensure a safe Easter weekend, both on and off the road."

Plan ahead for a safe, enjoyable journey. Keep up to date with:

COVID-19 services update: nzta.govt.nz/COVID19

Traffic updates: journeys.nzta.govt.nz/traffic

Facebook Auckland: facebook.com/nztaakl

Facebook Northland: facebook.com/nztanorthland

Twitter: twitter.com/WakaKotahiAkNth

Journey planner: journeys.nzta.govt.nz

Phone: 0800 4 HIGHWAYS (0800 44 44 49)