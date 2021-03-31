Massey and Kaplan International sign collaboration agreement

Wednesday, 31 March, 2021 - 12:18

Massey University has signed a new Collaboration Agreement to offer a series of pre-University pathways with Kaplan International (NZ).

The new pathways are designed to attract international students to participate in degree preparation programmes covering specialist courses, study skills and academic English, which will prepare students to progress to their chosen university degrees.

Deputy Vice-Chancellor Students and Global Engagement Tere McGonagle-Daly say he is excited by the opportunity this partnership brings to the university.

"There has been a lot of effort put in by both sides since we signed an MoU last year, and it’s great to now have a formal agreement in place with a clear vision for how we can work together."

"Kaplan has a long track record of student success in this area. Students who complete these pathway programmes through their other partners have gone on to achieve excellent results in further study, and it’s something we’re looking for our students to benefit from at Massey.

"We see Kaplan as a strategic partner of the university and look forward to working with them in a variety of ways both within New Zealand and offshore through their regional offices."

Kaplan Australia and New Zealand Managing Director Rob Regan says they "are excited to be working with Massey University on a variety of initiatives.

Kaplan are world leaders in international education, and Kaplan International (NZ) has been recruiting and teaching international students in English language programmes in New Zealand since 2007.

"This partnership means we can work closely together to advance existing capabilities to truly showcase Massey as a global university emphasising its diversity and innovation."