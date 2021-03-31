New pathway proposed for Taradale western hills - council

Wednesday, 31 March, 2021 - 14:24

Two prominent Taradale locations will soon be connected, with the Napier Rotary Pathway Trust and Napier City Council proposing to install a new pathway from Dolbel Reserve to ÅtÄtara PÄ.

This walkway is an important part of Napier Rotary Pathway Trust’s ‘Maggie’s Way’ and overall pathway network along the western hills of Taradale that will connect ÅtÄtara Pa with Ahuriri Estuary. It will provide safe walking options for the community and promote active, healthy lifestyles.

A concept plan is now ready to share with the public. Community feedback will ensure that residents and users of the pathway will be involved in the planning. A drop in session will be held in Taradale so that interested people have an opportunity to view the plans, share their thoughts and find out more about the project. This will be Sunday 11 April, 2pm to 4pm at the Taradale Co-Lab, 7 Lee Road.

After community feedback is received, a detailed design of the new pathway will be prepared.

The pathway will be funded by the Napier Rotary Pathways Trust. Construction will be managed by Council and is planned to begin in spring 2021. It is expected to take approximately two months to complete.