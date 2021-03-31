Westpac Chopper event goes 'swimmingly well'

Wednesday, 31 March, 2021 - 14:35

The sixth annual Westpac Chopper Swim took place on Thursday 25 th of March. Conditions were perfect for the 32 brave swimmers who took on the challenge of swimming 20km from Kennedy Point on Waiheke Island to Okahu Bay in Auckland City.

11 of those swimmers swam it solo. The others swam it in relay teams. Collectively, they raised $45,000 through their online fundraising pages in support of the Auckland Rescue Helicopter Trust (ARHT).

Team Dominion Constructors were the first team to put their feet on dry land after five hours and 9 minutes. Their team raised a whopping $9,000. Shortly afterwards, at five hours and 11 minutes, Michael Crisford was the first solo swimmer to get to Okahu Bay, raising $3,500 on his own.

Ultimately, the organisers say the swim is about simply taking on the 20km challenge, which is likened to running two marathons back to back, rather than seeing it as a race.

"That in itself, is an amazing achievement and something worth celebrating," says Katie Tomlinson, ARHT’s Event Manager, "Swimmers were also thrilled to be a part of the buzz of the day and see their efforts support a good cause."

"After the 2020 swim was cancelled due to the Level 4 lockdown last year, we were ecstatic that the event was able to go ahead this year and raise much needed funds for the life-saving work of the Auckland Westpac Rescue Helicopters," she says.

If you are interested in swimming 20km for a great cause, you can register your interest at chopperswim.co.nz/register.