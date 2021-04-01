School Strike 4 Climate 'flooded' Auckland City

Thursday, 1 April, 2021 - 07:01

Last night, we Flooded the City. Today, we are teasing a set of demands for Te Kaunihera o TÄmaki Makaurau Auckland Council.

On Wednesday evening, a team of 35 young people took posters and chalk to the streets of TÄmaki Makaurau’s central city to advertise our upcoming Intergenerational Strike 4 Climate, taking place at 12pm, April 9th, at Te Komititanga.

Christina Sieberhagen, 15, is a year-12 student at Northcote College, and a spokesperson for School Strike 4 Climate Auckland.

‘We’re taking the same approach to getting our word out there today as we have for our strikes. Minimal budget, minimal supplies, but a whole lot of young people and people-power. We don’t have flashy advertising or billboards, but we’re hoping to get the word out as much as possible with what we do have and what we’re good at,’ says Christina.

Look out for the posters if you’re in the CBD this week!

But we’re not done.

Jack Barlow, 16, is a year-13 student at Western Springs College, and spokesperson for School Strike 4 Climate Auckland.

‘We need to put pressure on our Government to go harder and faster when it comes to climate action. Our strikes put an unavoidable onus on the Labour Government to take charge in this crisis, and show proper leadership.

‘We’ve seen the behavioural change that comes with bold leadership and a strong mandate. We must see that applied to this crisis.

‘However, central government does not hold all the power. We can also look nearer to home, to local government.

‘Te TÄruke-Ä-TÄwhiri: Auckland’s Climate Plan is very good in a number of regards. However, Te Kaunihera o TÄmaki Makaurau Auckland Council has not yet converted their bold plans into bold action. All signs point towards an increase in emissions over the next decade, when a radical reduction is required by their very own climate plan. This disconnect is unacceptable and must change,’ says Jack.

‘Transport is the largest area of emissions in TÄmaki Makaurau, making up 43.6% of our emissions profile. We cannot adequately reduce emissions without a transformational overhaul of our transport system.

‘As well as putting pressure on Ardern’s Government to step up their climate response, at this strike we also demand that Te Kaunihera o TÄmaki Makaurau drastically overhauls our public transport system, immediately reviews its transport and growth plans so they give proper effect to Te TÄruke-Ä-TÄwhiri, and makes public transport more accessible, affordable, equitable, and sustainable for everyone.

‘Auckland Council knows what they need to do. Their plans say as much. They just need their feet to be held to the flames to actually listen to their working-groups and deliver a better TÄmaki Makaurau for everyone.’

School Strike 4 Climate Auckland’s full list of demands for Auckland Council regarding transport in TÄmaki Makaurau is scheduled to be released on Tuesday, April 6th, so stay tuned for that.

‘We will see you in the streets on April 9th to continue to pressure action and leadership from central government, but also demand meaningful change from our local government here in TÄmaki Makaurau!’ - Christina.