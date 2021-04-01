Auckland City Council caught up in live export wrangle - SAFE

Thursday, 1 April, 2021 - 06:02

It has been revealed that in 2020, Auckland Regional Parks sold a small number of cows to live animal exporters, according to a tip off received by animal rights organisation SAFE. Cows raised on well known parks like Ambury Park were exported to China. It’s understood Auckland Regional Parks exported these animals as part of a trial.

The Auckland Regional Parks Management Plan is currently being reviewed.

SAFE CEO Debra Ashton said the Auckland City Council should reconsider any future exports of live animals.

"I imagine Auckland ratepayers would be outraged that their regional parks are being used to raise animals for live export," said Ashton. "Especially given the response to the news that Cornwall Park is sending their cows overseas."

Members of the public were appalled to learn this week that cows raised on Auckland’s Cornwall Park have been sold to live animal exporters.

For nearly two years, the Ministry for Primary Industries has been reviewing the controversial live export trade. During that time the live export ship Gulf Livestock 1 capsized and sank off the coast of China. The tragedy saw 5,867 New Zealand cows drown and 41 crew members, including two New Zealanders, lost at sea.

"It’s important to note that all animals exported from Aotearoa will eventually be slaughtered in their destination country, potentially by means too cruel to be legal here."

"We hope that the Auckland City Council considers the public’s dissatisfaction with live export and not export any more of their animals overseas."