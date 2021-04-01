Canterbury Police appeal for information following assault

Thursday, 1 April, 2021 - 06:30

Canterbury Police are currently investigating a serious assault which occurred in the early hours of Sunday 21st March outside the Cruz bar on Victoria Street, Christchurch.

At about 3.15am Police were notified of what appears to be an unprovoked assault on Victoria Street.

Three victims were seriously assaulted with one victim currently in Christchurch Hospital with serious head injuries.

Police are investigating and are seeking the assistance of the community to help identify the offenders. We would like to hear from anyone who was in the area from 2am till 4am on Sunday 21st March.

Contact Canterbury Police on 105 if you have any information, quoting file number 210321/2258. Alternatively you can also call Crimestoppers anonymously via 0800 555 111.