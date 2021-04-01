Funding available for events with a distinct Kapiti flavour - Council

Thursday, 1 April, 2021 - 10:24

The Major Events Fund, a key action of the KÄpiti Coast District Council’s Economic Development Strategy, is now open for applications. The contestable fund supports major events that bring economic benefits to the district by attracting visitors and supporting the local economy.

KÄpiti Coast District Council Acting Economic Development Manager Leanna Hill says establishing and developing major events has been identified as a key driver in supporting long term economic development for the KÄpiti Coast District. Large events attract visitors, which in turn generates spending at local hospitality and retail businesses, accommodation and on tourism activities.

"Through our 2020/21 funding round, we focused on responding to the challenges of COVID-19 on major events with Council allocating $95,000 of advanced funding to support the MÄoriland Film Festival, Åtaki Kite Festival, the KÄpiti Food Fair and XTERRA. This ensured event organisers could secure sponsorship and plan ahead with more certainty.

"This leaves $105,000 in the 2021/22 contestable fund to support major events, of which $25,000 may be allocated for projects that are in the early stages of feasibility planning. Last year, two proposed events in an early stage of development received this funding - the KÄpiti Design and Arts Festival and the Matariki Light Arts festival. The Matariki Light Arts festival is set to go ahead in July this year and will be a fantastic drawcard for KÄpiti in the winter months," says Ms Hill.

Councillor Rob McCann says this fund is designed to attract, grow and enhance major events that add to the vibrancy and personality of the district.

"A great example of this is the XTERRA Wellington Festival, which in its second year has grown to be a destination event that perfectly showcases our distinctive coastal landscape. For the sport and recreation communities nationally (and internationally before COVID-19) it has put KÄpiti on the map and attracted people to our district, who now know what we have on offer here," says Mr McCann.

Application criteria is available on Council’s website, with entries accepted until Thursday 29 April at 5pm.

Final funding decisions will be made by Council on 17 June 2021.

www.kapiticoast.govt.nz/majoreventsfund