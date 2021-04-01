Te Putahitanga o Te Waipounamu 'supports whanau aspirations with new funding'

Thursday, 1 April, 2021 - 10:48

Te PÅ«tahitanga o Te Waipounamu is pleased to announce the opening of Wave 14, the latest round of funding that will invest directly in WhÄnau Ora initiatives throughout the South Island, Rakiura and Rekohu/Wharekauri. PouÄrahi Helen Leahy says that Wave 14 is an opportunity for whÄnau to apply for funding and create their own solutions to the challenges they face.

"At the very heart of WhÄnau Ora lies the belief that whÄnau hold the key," says Ms Leahy. "Our role as a commissioning agency is simply to connect them to the resources they need to achieve sustainable and enduring wellbeing."

Over the past year, Te PÅ«tahitanga o Te Waipounamu has delivered more waves than ever before as part of its response to COVID-19, with Wave 12 running in September 2020 and Wave 13 in January this year.

"It has been amazing to see an increasing number of applications coming in with each successive Wave. That tells us that although the past year has been difficult, whÄnau have risen to the challenge and are thinking about ways to support themselves and others," says Ms Leahy. "After 13 Waves we are still surprised and inspired by the myriad of ideas and initiatives that come forth from these applications. I can’t wait to see what emerges from Wave 14."

Te PÅ«tahitanga o Te Waipounamu is seeking applications for Wave 14 throughout the month of April, with applications closing at noon on Friday 30 April. WhÄnau living in Te Waipounamu, Rekohu/Wharekauri and Rakiura are encouraged to apply for funding for innovative initiatives that are whÄnau-centred, intergenerational, self-determining and provide direct impact.