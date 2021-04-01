Calm after the storm for Easter Weekend - MetService

Thursday, 1 April, 2021 - 12:11

After a soggy and thundery week for many, MetService forecasts relatively settled weather for Easter weekend.

Thunderstorms have been rumbling across the North Island over the last three days, creating localised downpours, and sparking hundreds of lightning strikes. Rotorua was the latest center to get doused, with recorded hourly rainfall amounts over 39mm Wednesday night.

"Warm, humid air, and unstable conditions have provided the ‘juice’ to fuel all the recent wild weather," explains MetService meteorologist Tahlia Crabtree.

Travelers can expect wet weather to continue today (Thursday) across the North Island, particularly for regions north of TaupÅ; Coromandel Peninsula is under a Heavy Rain Watch, and there is a risk for thunderstorms elsewhere, keep up-to date with these here: http://bit.ly/AllWarnings.

A front tracks up the country on Good Friday, replacing the humid air with cool southwesterlies. "It’s the South Island’s turn for rain. So far they’ve escaped the action," comments Crabtree.

The cold air will briefly bring snowfall to Fiordland, Mount Aspiring/Tititea and Mount Cook/Aoraki National Parks.

Saturday and Sunday are set to be dry, settled, and mostly sunny, although it’s looking breezy for the Easter morning egg hunt.

The long weekend wraps up with a typical westerly flow, but most holidaymakers can expect a dry run for travels home.

As for the rest of April, the first half of the month should run drier than usual, except for the West Coast South Island. A wetter second half of April is signaled for all areas.