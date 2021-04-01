Temporary bridge closures in April, but Kuripapango open for Easter

Thursday, 1 April, 2021 - 13:10

Dartmore, Waipanga and Vicarage Rd Bridges in the Hastings district will be closed for inspections next week for a day each. As they are single-lane bridges, no traffic will be able to pass over while works take place.

Dartmore Bridge in Puketapu will be closed on Tuesday 6 April from 9am-3pm.

Waipanga Bridge, North of SH5 to Napier, will be closed on Wednesday 7 April from 9am-3pm.

The Vicarage Rd Bridge, near The Puketapu pub, will be closed on Thursday 8 April from 9am-3pm.

Two-yearly inspections, as well as more thorough six-yearly inspections, are required under Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Association’s Bridges, geotechnical structures and other significant structures inspection policy. These three closures are part of the six-yearly inspections.

Brookfields Bridge, three-day closure in late April

Later in the month, Brookfields Bridge, which crosses over the Tutaekuri River on Brookfields Road, Pakowhai, will be closed while contractors repair its expansion joint.

Brookfields Bridge closure times are Thursday 22, Friday 23 and Monday 26 April from 8.30am to 4pm, weather permitting. The bridge will re-open at the end of each day after 4pm, with a steel plate protecting the joint so the bridge can safely accommodate normal traffic and emergency vehicles.

Kuripapango Bridge work on track, bridge open on all public holidays

Now almost a month into the three-month Kuripapango Bridge strengthening programme, works are on target to be completed within our committed timeframe and within budget - with a 1 June completion date.

The bridge will be open to cars and vehicles under 22 tonnes during all public holidays. This includes the upcoming holidays on: Friday 2 April, Monday 5 April (Easter weekend) and Monday 26 April (Anzac day). For full bridge closure and opening times, please go to the council projects page at www.hastingsdc.govt.nz/kuripapango