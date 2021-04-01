Keirunga Gardens management plan endorsed - council

Thursday, 1 April, 2021 - 13:58

After 10 months of community engagement and consultation with key stakeholders, the Keirunga Gardens Reserve Management Plan was endorsed by Council’s Strategy and Policy Committee this morning [April 1].

The Management Plan sets out how the gardens will be used, managed, protected and developed over the next 10 years.

The key features of the Management Plan include: upgrade of the heritage buildings; a new nature-based playground; improved pedestrian access into the Gardens via closure to vehicles of the existing exit drive; two-way vehicle access at Puflett Road; optimisation of car parking; retention of the oak woodland and increased maintenance funding; upgrade and extension of the track network; and pockets of revegetation throughout the gardens.

The Eco-District subcommittee fully considered 34 submissions seeking improvements or enhancements to this much-loved park.

Council appreciates everyone who contributed to the process with submissions and feedback, including the Keirunga Gardens Care Group.