Olympic Pool redevelopment allows more public input - council

Thursday, 1 April, 2021 - 14:14

Gisborne District Councillors have agreed to underwrite the cost of developing the Olympic Pool’s outdoor features to ensure the mostly-Government funded redevelopment comes in on budget.

The decision was adopted in a public excluded meeting by Council on 18 March 2021.

Other decisions made during the meeting include approval of a movable floor subject to the Game-Changing Opportunity Group securing funding; and approval of a longer delivery timeframe for the outdoor features.

The new timeframes give public the chance to have more say on what they would like to see in the facility’s outdoor areas.

Gisborne District Council Chief Executive Nedine Thatcher Swann says stakeholders already spoken to are excited to have more opportunity for input.

"Allowing extra time to deliver Phase Two of the project will give us time to work with existing and future facility users to learn more about what they want to see in the outside area."

Phase Two of the development currently includes a wet deck play area, a basketball half-court, an enhanced leisure pool, new hydroslide, and landscaping.

Council has agreed that following consultation with the public, it will underwrite Phase Two of the redevelopment to $3.16m. This could be funded by Council, or funded through additional sponsorship or grant funding.

Ms Thatcher Swann says unforeseen cost escalations necessitated the changes to the building programme.

Contributing factors include pandemic-related inflation, the need for more realistic contingency budgets, and an improved understanding of the project’s requirements.

Ms Thatcher Swann says central Government has shown a willingness to vary the timing to enable the new indoor aquatic facility to be completed within the available budget.

"No one could have predicted the sudden ability to apply for this Government funding and now we are here we have a responsibility to work to the budget."

"It's important to remember we had 14 days to submit our funding brief. No one could have foreseen the inflation that has now occurred in the marketplace as a result of Covid-19."

She says the recent decisions do not affect the opening of the new indoor aquatic facility including a fifty-metre pool, leisure pool, and learn to swim/hydrotherapy pool. These are still scheduled for opening in early 2023.

In the same meeting last month Councillors approved a new location for the indoor facility of the Olympic Pool Redevelopment pending geotechnical investigations of the neighbouring greenfield area of Churchill Park.

The report to Council has been made available. Under the Local Government Official Information and Meetings Act 1987 some information has been withheld to enable Council to carry out, without prejudice or disadvantage, negotiations and commercial activities.

Meanwhile construction on a new outside toilet and change block for the facility is underway and not affected by the proposed new location of the 50-metre pool as the two areas are next to each other.