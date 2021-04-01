Serious crash in Tutukaka, Northland

Thursday, 1 April, 2021 - 14:30

Emergency services are in attendance at a serious crash in Tutukaka involving a truck and a motorcycle.

The crash was reported to Police shortly before 1.20pm.

Sadly the motorbike rider has died at the scene.

Motorists are advised that Matapouri Road is fully blocked between Tutukaka Block Road and Mariner Road and no diversions are available.

The Serious Crash Unit has been notified.