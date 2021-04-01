Water restrictions eased - Tararua District Council

Thursday, 1 April, 2021 - 15:01

Water Restrictions Eased Recent rainfall and the ongoing conservation efforts of Tararua District residents means that levels are at a point where Council can ease water restrictions across the district. Effective from Thursday 1 April, there are no water restrictions in place for all towns in the Tararua District, excluding Akitio. Akitio will remain on a Total Outdoor Ban until 7 April 2021 (as is normal practice at this time of year for this supply). After 7 April, Akitio will have no restrictions in place. "Alternate Evening water restrictions have been in place for all towns in the Tararua District (excluding Akitio) since Thursday 4 February 2021, due to rivers being in low flow and weather reports indicating continued dry spells," explains Mayor Tracey Collis.

"It’s important for us to be proactive in our management of water and respond to the impacts of dry summers we are experiencing,"

"While summer may be over, we’re not out of the woods yet. The extended weather forecast does not include consistent rainfall. Council staff will continue to actively monitor river flows and water consumption, ensuring we are ready to respond as required."

"We appreciate the ongoing efforts of residents to conserve water and ask everyone continue to be mindful of their consumption, to avoid the need to reinstate restrictions," says Collis.

For more information about water restrictions, including tips to save water, visit www.tararuadc.govt.nz/water