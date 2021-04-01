Final Far North water restriction removed

Thursday, 1 April, 2021 - 15:36

Water restrictions applied to the Council’s KaitÄia water supply are being lifted from today in time for the Easter long weekend.

The Awanui River has responded well to this week’s rainfall with levels now holding well above minimum consent levels set by Northland Regional Council. In response, the Far North District Council is removing Level 2 water restrictions banning the use of irrigation systems and sprinklers for households and businesses connected to the KaitÄia supply.

General Manager - Infrastructure and Asset Management, Andy Finch, says a substantial dump of autumn rain across Northland this week has seen water flows in the Awanui River stabilise.

"Of all our raw water sources, the Awanui River has taken the longest to recover from the severe drought that hit Northland during the summer of 2019/20. However, flow readings taken this week at the river indicate conditions are again close to normal and there is no longer a need for water restrictions."

This means that all eight Council water supplies are now on Level 1. This applies no limit to water use, although customers should always use water sensibly.

Mr Finch says roadside ‘Save water now’ billboards and water restriction signs at key retail outlets will be removed. "We are hugely grateful to retailers around the district who helped us promote water conservation messages this summer. They did this voluntarily and updated signage promptly as new restrictions were applied. The signs not only kept residents well informed, they helped ensure the many visitors we see over summer were aware of the need to conserve water."

He says that work on a new groundwater supply for KaitÄia is progressing steadily and is due to be operational by next summer. The new Sweetwater bore will permanently supplement supplies taken from the Awanui River, making KaitÄia’s water supply far more resilient to prolonged dry weather. Meanwhile, in Kaikohe, drilling of a second bore at Tokareireia (Monument Hill) is complete. The new bore will supplement supplies from Wairoro Stream, greatly improving Kaikohe’s resilience during dry weather. The project is also due to be complete by next summer.