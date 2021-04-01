H2O Xtream swimming facility closed

Thursday, 1 April, 2021 - 16:20

Upper Hutt’s H2O Xtream aquatic centre has closed early today. This closure is due to an air quality issue.

A small number of children suffering discomfort have been taken to hospital for observation.

Council is investigating the issue and will assess whether or not to reopen tomorrow as more information comes to light.

