Serious crash on SH2 in Western Bay of Plenty

Police are in attendance of a serious crash involving two vehicles in the Athenree Gorge.
The crash was reported to Police shortly before 11am.
Motorists are advised to avoid the area and seek alternate routes if possible, as the road will be blocked for some time while emergency services work to clear the scene.
The Serious Crash Unit has been notified.
