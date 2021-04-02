Pacific and female, leading the way in governance

Friday, 2 April, 2021 - 14:11

Caren Rangi (ONZM) has been appointed as the new Chair the Arts Council of New Zealand Toi Aotearoa - Creative New Zealand’s governing body - for a three-year term.

She is the first Pacific Chair and third woman to hold this role in the Council’s 55-year history.

Minister for Arts, Culture and Heritage Hon Carmel Sepuloni says Caren Rangi is uniquely qualified for this role given her experience in public sector governance, as well as her involvement in and services to Pacific communities.

Creative New Zealand Chief Executive Stephen Wainwright adds Caren’s appointment is welcomed.

"Caren’s deep knowledge of our work in the arts, technical training and her deep cultural expertise and connection to the Cook Islands and Te Moana Nui a Kiva ensure a powerful perspective at the Arts Council," Stephen says.

"Caren builds on the legacy and significant contribution of many wahine MÄori and Pasifika who have been leaders in the arts and for our communities."

Caren was appointed to the Creative New Zealand Board in 2014, has been Deputy Chair from 2017 and has been acting Chair since December 2020.

The qualified Chartered Accountant also has extensive experience as a public sector governance practitioner.

Caren is currently Museum of New Zealand Te Papa Tongarewa and Radio New Zealand Board Member, Director of Pacific Cooperation Broadcasting Ltd and Pacific Inc, and Chair of Pacific Homecare Services.

She is also a Director of the Cook Islands Investment Corporation in Rarotonga.

Her service to governance and leadership was recognised when she was awarded the 2016 New Zealander of the Year Local Hero Award, and the 2018 Linden Estate Hawke’s Bay Business Leader of the Year Award.

In 2018, she was conferred with an Officer of the New Zealand Order of Merit for services to governance and the Pacific community.

Caren says she is thrilled to be taking up the role of Chair of the Arts Council of New Zealand Toi Aotearoa, and to continue strengthening arts and culture experiences for all New Zealanders.

Creative New Zealand is an autonomous Crown entity established to encourage, promote and support the arts in Aotearoa for the benefit of all New Zealanders.

The Creative New Zealand governing board comprises 13 members including its Chair.

