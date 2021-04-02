Taupō homicide victim named

|
Police can now release the name of the man who died after being assaulted on Arthur Crescent in Taupō last night.
He was George Christopher Cross, aged 37, from Taupō.
A 34-year-old man has been charged with murder and will appear in Rotorua District Court on Saturday 3 April 2021.
