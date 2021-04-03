Police intervene following dirt bike ride

Saturday, 3 April, 2021 - 18:20

Police responded to a number of calls for service today in relation to a large group of dirt bikes and other vehicles which participated in a mass ride event in Auckland.

As a result of Police intervention, six people were arrested, and 10 bikes were seized or impounded.

A number of infringements were issued.

Further action is likely against those involved and we have a number of on-going enquiries and CCTV footage to review in relation to today's event.

These riders showed a complete disregard for other motorists and placed themselves and others at risk.

We would like to thank the public for their cooperation and patience and we want to reassure the community that we don’t tolerate offending on our roads.

We will continue to monitor group bike rides and offending on the roads will be investigated and follow-up action taken.

Our enquiries also remain ongoing in relation to the Waitangi Day bike ride in regards to identifying and taking follow-up action against those identified as being responsible for offending.