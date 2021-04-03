Ten lucky Kiwis win $10,000 with Lotto NZ’s Keno Promotion

Saturday, 3 April, 2021 - 18:48

Ten lucky Kiwis will be enjoying an extra special Easter treat this weekend after each scoring themselves a cracking $10,000 in Lotto NZ’s Keno promotion, which was drawn tonight.

The winning Keno promotion voucher numbers and locations are as follows:

Voucher number / Retailer / Location

153910 / Mountain Road Pricecutter / Auckland

35294 / Bin Inn Hamilton East / Hamilton

25066 / MyLotto / Waikato

263570 / MyLotto / Waikato

99203 / MyLotto / Bay of Plenty

145227 / Greenmeadows Pharmacy / Napier

243886 / Avalon Mini Mart / Lower Hutt

283598 / MyLotto / Lower Hutt

242577 / MyLotto / Marlborough

223704 / Countdown Invercargill / Invercargill

The full results of Lotto NZ’s Keno promotion are also available on MyLotto.co.nz.

Anyone who bought a ticket from any of the above winning stores should write their name on the back of their promotion voucher and check it immediately at any Lotto NZ outlet, online at MyLotto.co.nz or through the Lotto NZ App.