Ten lucky Kiwis win $10,000 with Lotto NZ’s Keno Promotion

Ten lucky Kiwis will be enjoying an extra special Easter treat this weekend after each scoring themselves a cracking $10,000 in Lotto NZ’s Keno promotion, which was drawn tonight.
The winning Keno promotion voucher numbers and locations are as follows:
Voucher number / Retailer / Location
153910 / Mountain Road Pricecutter / Auckland
35294 / Bin Inn Hamilton East / Hamilton
25066 / MyLotto / Waikato
263570 / MyLotto / Waikato
99203 / MyLotto / Bay of Plenty
145227 / Greenmeadows Pharmacy / Napier
243886 / Avalon Mini Mart / Lower Hutt
283598 / MyLotto / Lower Hutt
242577 / MyLotto / Marlborough
223704 / Countdown Invercargill / Invercargill
The full results of Lotto NZ’s Keno promotion are also available on MyLotto.co.nz.
Anyone who bought a ticket from any of the above winning stores should write their name on the back of their promotion voucher and check it immediately at any Lotto NZ outlet, online at MyLotto.co.nz or through the Lotto NZ App.
