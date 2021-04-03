Child dies following boating incident

|
A child has died in Dunedin Hospital following a boating incident near Taieri Mouth earlier today.
Another child remains in a serious condition in the Intensive Care Unit.
Three other people, including two adults and a child have now been released from hospital care.
Police will investigate the circumstances of the death on behalf of the Coroner.
