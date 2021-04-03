Fatal crash in central Wellington

Saturday, 3 April, 2021 - 22:50

Emergency services are responding to a fatal crash involving a bus and a pedestrian on Taranaki Street.

Police were alerted to the incident just before 10pm.

Cordons are in place and motorists are asked to avoid the Taranaki Street area between Ghuznee Street and Bidwill Street.

This closure is likely to cause other disruptions in surrounding streets and we ask for your patience.