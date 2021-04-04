Person dead following Otaki crash

|
One person has died following a serious crash on Tasman Road in Ōtaki overnight.
Emergency services were advised of the crash between a car and a power pole just after 9:30pm last night.
The sole occupant of the vehicle was transported to hospital in a critical condition but later died from their injuries.
The Serious Crash Unit has been advised.
An investigation is underway into the circumstances of the crash.
The road was closed while a scene examination was completed but has now re-opened.
