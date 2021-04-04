Fatal crash in the Far North

|
A person has died after a crash involving a car and a motorcycle in the Far North.
Emergency services were called to the crash about 8km north of Te Kao on Far North Road/SH 1, around 11:30am.
The motorcyclist died at the scene.
The Serious Crash Unit has been notified.
The road is currently closed.
