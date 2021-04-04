Man dies following Northland crash in January

|
A man passed away in hospital yesterday after being injured in a crash in the Far North on 28 January 2021.
The single-car crash occurred on Houhora Heads Road near Houhora.
The man who died was Jeffrey Eric Srhoj, 48, of Awanui.
Police extend their sympathies to Mr Srhoj's family and friends.
