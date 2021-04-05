Police name SH38 crash victim

|
Police can now release the name of the man who died following a crash between a car and a motorcycle on State Highway 38, near Rerewhakaaitu, on Saturday.
The motorcyclist sadly died at the scene.
He was Tony Lars Hansen, 52, of Rotorua.
Police extend their sympathies to his family and friends.
An investigation into the circumstances of the incident is ongoing.
