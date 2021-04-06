Diversions in place after crash on SH2

|
Emergency services are currently responding to a crash on State Highway Two near the Melling Link.
A truck has collided with a car and is blocking traffic.
It appears that one person has suffered serious injuries.
The road is partially blocked and significant delays are expected in both directions.
Diversions are in place across Kennedy-Good Bridge.
