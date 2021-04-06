Government funded infrastructure projects get underway - Taupo District Council

Tuesday, 6 April, 2021 - 10:56

Several major infrastructure works that received central government funding for ‘shovel ready’ projects are getting underway around the district.

The funding, which was part of the government’s COVID-19 stimulus package, will see $6.5 million allocated to a street revitalization project in Turangi, $3.6 million spent on a shared pathway to be constructed alongside the East TaupÅ Arterial (ETA) route, and $400,000 on extending the Mapara Road footpath in TaupÅ.

The projects are scheduled to begin in the coming weeks and are in addition to funding received for the Taupo Town Centre Transformation project and water and waste water projects. Chief executive Gareth Green said the projects will bring some much-needed infrastructure upgrades as well as an economic boost for the whole district.

"This funding has allowed us to bring forward some key projects that will be of real benefit to our community," he said.

"The Turangi street revitalisation project will see kerbing and channeling renewed around the town and this will be a real improvement to streets that have suffered from tree root damage and will help prevent damage to our water and wastewater systems. And the shared pathway along the ETA and Mapara Road extension will improve accessibility and safety for our growing community."

"These projects are also about stimulating our COVID-19 recovery and will provide more local jobs for our people," he said.