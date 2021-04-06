Stacey Morrison's top tips for hosting a Pink Ribbon Breakfast

Tuesday, 6 April, 2021 - 11:28

"Food, friends and fundraising. These are all the ingredients you need to host a fabulous Pink Ribbon Breakfast this May," says Stacey Morrison as she calls on New Zealanders to take part.

Registrations are now open for Pink Ribbon Breakfast, Breast Cancer Foundation NZ’s biggest annual fundraising campaign. Thousands of New Zealanders will invite their friends, family or workmates to breakfast to raise funds for breast cancer research and patient support.

"A Pink Ribbon Breakfast is always fun, heart-warming and special. Keep it simple or make it flash, whatever makes you happy. Get together with the people you cherish for a wonderful cause," says Stacey, an Ambassador for Breast Cancer Foundation NZ.

As the face of Pink Ribbon Breakfast for the third year running, Stacey has long been a passionate advocate for breast cancer awareness. It’s a way of honouring her mum Sue, who passed away from breast cancer in 2002.

"A hard time was made even harder for breast cancer patients in the last year, thanks to Covid-19. These women have been so brave and they need our support. At the same time, Breast Cancer Foundation NZ’s funds have taken a huge hit, so I’m really hoping Pink Ribbon Breakfasts will be the boost everyone needs," Stacey adds.

More than 3,300 women are diagnosed with breast cancer every year in NZ, and over 650 will die from it. Proceeds raised from Pink Ribbon Breakfasts will go towards supporting Kiwi families affected by breast cancer and funding pioneering research by some of NZ’s top scientists.

"Pink Ribbon Breakfasts are a fun way to come together for good, knowing that the money you raise will help to change lives," says Evangelia Henderson, chief executive of Breast Cancer Foundation NZ.

"Covid-19 has caused us to lose much-needed income, but we’re determined to keep supporting women going through breast cancer and pushing for the latest scientific advances. Getting involved with Pink Ribbon Breakfast is easy and every effort will make a difference towards our goal of zero deaths from breast cancer."

For more information and to register to host a Pink Ribbon Breakfast, visit www.pinkribbonbreakfast.co.nz