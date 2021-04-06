Open fire season for Wairarapa and Tararua

Tuesday, 6 April, 2021 - 16:22

Wairarapa and Tararua Districts will be moving to an open fire season as at 8am Wednesday 7 April.

Principal Rural Fire Officer Phill Wishnowsky says the area has become greener with cooler temperatures and increased overnight dews. This has reduced the fire danger to the extent Wairarapa and Tararua can be moved to an open fire season.

"While the fire danger has reduced, we still ask people to be safe and careful around fire," he says.

"Follow our safety tips on www.checkitsalright.nz when lighting a fire so it doesn’t get away on you."

"Thank you to everyone for their support and vigilance so far this summer to keep the Wairarapa and Tararua fire safe."