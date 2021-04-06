Taupo District Mayor welcomes trans-Tasman travel bubble

Tuesday, 6 April, 2021 - 17:31

TaupÅ District Mayor David Trewavas has welcomed today’s announcement from Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern confirming a trans-Tasman travel bubble starting from Monday, April 19.

As a tourist destination, with a third of the district’s employment related to tourism, Mayor Trewavas said the travel bubble offered a chance to further support a post Covid-19 recovery.

"We’re excited about the opportunities a trans-Tasman travel bubble could provide our district. Prior to COVID-19, Australia was New Zealand’s largest international visitor market, making up for almost half of all international visitor arrivals and spending $2.7 billion in 2019," he said.

"That affords us many opportunities to tap into that market once again, particularly coming into another ski season, with 71% of all international arrivals who skied being Australian.

"We are such a diverse community here, with so many things for people to see and do, and we would definitely roll out the welcome mat for our Australian counterparts to experience what we have to offer here.

"With such a central location, we are easily accessible from all the North Island’s major centres. Once here, you can go fishing in Turangi, wakeboarding in Mangakino, take a stroll along the lakefront in Kinloch, or take part in an adventure activity or soak in a hotpool in TaupÅ.

"We also have a full range of accommodation options from five-star luxury lodges and family motels to budget accommodation. We have amazing food and beverage and retail options.

"I can guarantee there is no better place to be and I am sure our tourist operators and communities across our district will join me in saying that we would love to showcase our picturesque scenery to more visitors, including our friendly Australian rivals," Mayor Trewavas said.