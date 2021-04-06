Applications now open for QLDC annual event funding round

Tuesday, 6 April, 2021 - 17:48

Applications have now opened for Queenstown Lakes District Council’s (QLDC) annual Events Fund. The fund aims to promote and support a balanced portfolio of new and existing sporting and cultural event experiences that meet the economic, marketing and community objectives of the district.

QLDC Relationship Manager Arts and Events Jan Maxwell said a special consideration would be placed on sustainability.

"We’re particularly keen on supporting events that proactively place an emphasis on waste minimisation," Ms. Maxwell said.

Full information on the funding criteria, key dates, and the application process is available on the QLDC website: https://www.qldc.govt.nz/community/community-funding

Workshops will also be held to help guide event organisers through the event permit and funding application process, ensuring questions can be asked in person. More information on these workshops will be shared shortly.

Applications close at 5.00pm on 31 April and no late applications will be accepted. Decisions will be advised by early July.