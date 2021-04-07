Town centre transformation reaches next phase - Council

Wednesday, 7 April, 2021 - 10:43

An important phase in the transformation of the TaupÅ town centre will get underway this month, with the upgrade of Titiraupenga St set to begin from Monday, April 12.

This phase will involve upgrading the intersections along Titiraupenga St to change the flow of traffic, with priority given to traffic traveling along Titiraupenga St.

The works will begin at the northern end of Titiraupenga St, with the upgrade to the Scannell St intersection expected to take four weeks, weather depending. It is intended to complete each intersection individually, moving south towards Lake Terrace with the Roberts Street intersection expected to be complete by the end of the year.

As part of the government-funded TaupÅ Town Centre Transformation programme of works, which will better connect our town centre to its surrounding environment and put people-first, the aim of these changes is to support through-traffic to utilise Titiraupenga Strand Spa Rd instead of Lake Terrace and Tongariro St.

Project Manager Izelda Cruz said getting construction underway on Titiraupenga St would be an important milestone.

"This is a major piece of work that is about to get underway with the aim of delivering important benefits for our community including improving pedestrian and cycling access to our CBD and delivering on the community’s aspirations for a people-friendly town centre," she said.

"We are working closely with affected residents, businesses and stakeholders, including the school, to ensure we are doing all we can to minimise disruption and utilise resources as efficiently as possible across these major works.

"We are also working with traffic management to look at the best ways to reduce traffic disruption while the intersections are under construction along with ensuring only week-day works where possible.

"Thank you to everyone for their patience while this work gets underway. We will ensure we continue to keep the community updated as work progresses," she said.

To find out more about the project, head to taupo.govt.nz/towncentretransformation