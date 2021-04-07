Full STEM ahead - MOTAT Annual Fair

Wednesday, 7 April, 2021 - 10:45

MOTAT’s annual fair encourages young minds to pursue careers in science and technology

MOTAT’s STEM Fair is the place to be on Sunday 11 April. From 10 am - 4 pm over 40 specialist exhibitors from leading STEM organisations will be ready to inspire the next generation of Kiwi kids to consider careers in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM).

Doctor, Police Officer, or wannabe Game Designer? The MOTAT STEM Fair is designed to showcase STEM principles in an interactive environment outside the classroom, where kids of all ages can experience ground-breaking new technology at play.

Having worked on this collaborative event for several years, MOTAT’s Education Manager, Julie Baker says its escalating popularity, both with exhibitors and visitors is remarkable, "there is a real appetite among young people to find out more about studying and working in the STEM fields".

"With success stories like Rocket Lab coming out of New Zealand, we are seeing an ever-increasing technology fluent generation asking how they can push the boundaries of their imagination into reality".

The STEM Fair is perfect for enquiring minds, with top exhibitors such as The Ministry of Primary Industries running sniffer dog demonstrations, NZ Police hosting a forensic display and University of Auckland shrinking participants down to the size of an atom in a virtual reality experience.

University of Auckland’s School of Biological Sciences will also be there, with Dr. Hilary Sheppard hosting ‘Squishy Science’ an interactive experiment giving visitors the chance to extract DNA from strawberries.

"It’s quick, easy, squishy, and fun. When we ran this activity at a previous MOTAT STEM Fair the children (hundreds of them!) really enjoyed it - they are surprised that they can actually see DNA with their own eyes (no microscope needed)," she says.

There will also be notable businesses like NIWA, Imagr, and Sustainable Coastlines attending the MOTAT STEM Fair.

In celebration of all things STEM, MOTAT is inviting all registered teachers to bring their families along to the Museum free of charge throughout April (including STEM Fair) on presentation of their current Practising Certificate