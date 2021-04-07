Wellington Police say thank you!

Wednesday, 7 April, 2021 - 11:55

Police are praising Wellingtonians for having trouble-free fun en masse over the late summer.

Thousands of Wellingtonians and visitors alike attended events in the city including Homegrown, and CubaDupa.

"We have been heartened to watch thousands of people come together at different events in the Capital over the past few months to have a good time responsibly without any significant issues," says Wellington Area Prevention Manager Inspector Warwick McKee.

"Keeping large groups of people safe in confined spaces is a challenge for both event planners and Police.

"Considerable planning goes into the Police response to major events and while we have to plan for the worst-case scenario, we always hope for the best.

"We would also like to acknowledge the event planners, hospitality industry and Wellington City Council who work with us to ensure these events run smoothly."

The focus for police at major events is on keeping people safe and this can include everything from ensuring people stay with their friends through to helping someone find lost property or giving them a safe place to sober up.

Over the recent Easter weekend festival-goers attended Peachy Keen where, with the exception of one incident, the event was trouble free.

At the festival witnesses reported seeing a man assault two people.

The man also allegedly assaulted two security staff working at the event.

A 32-year-old man was arrested in relation to the incident and is due to appear in the Wellington District Court on Thursday 8 April facing two charges of common assault.

While the seasons have changed and the temperatures have dropped that is not the end of big events with the Newtown Festival on Sunday.

"Once again we’re expecting large numbers of festival-goers.

Our staff will be present and encouraging everyone to enjoy themselves responsibly."