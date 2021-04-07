SH1 overnight detours via Ngaruawahia - NZTA

Wednesday, 7 April, 2021 - 15:31

Tie-in works for the Hamilton section of the Waikato Expressway will see two overnight detours and heavy vehicle restrictions later this month.

The detours will take State Highway 1 traffic via Ngaruawahia while night works are done where the Hamilton section, which is under construction, joins the Ngaruawahia section, near Lake Road.

On Monday 19 April, all northbound traffic will be detoured from Horotiu to Taupiri between 7pm and 6am.

On Tuesday 20 April there will be a detour for all southbound traffic, from Taupiri to Horotiu, between 7pm and 6am.

High Productivity and Over-Dimension vehicles should use State Highway 26 and State Highway 1B due to the weight restriction at Ngaruawahia’s town bridge.

In the event of poor weather, work will be moved to the next suitable night/s. Visit the interactive Waka Kotahi Journey Planner website ( journeys.nzta.govt.nz) for the latest information on roadworks, traffic, road closures and detours to help plan your trip.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency thanks motorists for their patience.

