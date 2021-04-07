Feedback sought on new design for Wainuiomata Streetscape - Hutt City Council

Wednesday, 7 April, 2021 - 17:29

Lower Hutt Mayor Campbell Barry has announced that Hutt City Council is seeking community feedback on different elements of a new design for Wainuiomata’s Town Centre.

"The design we are consulting on is a result of collaboration with Love Wainuiomata, who have been actively engaging the wider community on Queen Street since 2015" Campbell Barry says.

"With the multi-million dollar redevelopment of the Wainuiomata Mall site happening next door, now is the right time to bring to life the community’s vision for our Town Centre.

"To do so, we are creating a new "civic heart" that will transform the use of this space by people," Campbell Barry says.

Wainuiomata Ward Councillor Cr Brown says the aim of the proposed upgrade of Queen Street infrastructure is to create a vibrant, safe and attractive place.

"The new streetscape will create a new space surrounding the ANZAC memorial, and space for activities and events," says Cr Brown.

"We plan to build a decked area between the new civic heart and the Wainuiomata Community Hall and Community Centre. The space would be used for a diverse range of events including outdoor markets, arts and cultural performances, and exhibitions.

"Activities within the hall can spill out into the square, and installing a bridge will enhance accessibility and create a stronger relationship between the Hall and the new civic heart.

"Ultimately, the activity within the hall will create an animated backdrop to life in the square, which reflects our vibrant and thriving community," says Cr Brown.

A kiosk is also proposed on the edge of the square between the Hall and the Library. This small flexible building could perform a variety of functions, such as a small café. A shade canopy will provide shelter and enclosure, and the structures are designed in a modular way, so there is opportunity to create more space depending on community needs.

Feedback is open until Thursday 6 May.

- Fill in a feedback form at Wainuiomata Library

- Attend a 10 year plan consultation meeting on Tuesday 15 April, 5pm-7pm, at the Wainuiomata Community Hub

- Online via our Have Your Say